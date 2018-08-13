Tullow Oil plc (TUWLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TUWLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of TUWLF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

