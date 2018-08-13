Triton International (TRTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Triton International opened at $35.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.94. Triton International has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $329.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. Triton International had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Triton International by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

