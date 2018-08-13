Tristar Coin Price Up 0.3% This Week (TSTR)

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Tristar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tristar Coin has a total market cap of $350.00 and $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tristar Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tristar Coin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Tristar Coin

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official website is www.tristarcoin.com . Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tristar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tristar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tristar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.