Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,872 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares in the company, valued at $34,906.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $54.35 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

