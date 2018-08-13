Trinseo (TSE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MED reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Trinseo opened at $76.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $128,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Boston Partners lifted its position in Trinseo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,765,000 after acquiring an additional 454,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,694,000 after acquiring an additional 187,451 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trinseo by 64.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 434,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $11,651,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 226.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

