TriNet Group (TNET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TriNet Group opened at $56.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 2.38. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward Griese sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $239,078.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $11,279,781. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.