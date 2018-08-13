Travala Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $10,935.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015713 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00292689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00182427 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Travala’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,512,227 tokens. The official website for Travala is project.travala.com . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

