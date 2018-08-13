TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $114,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 131,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $9,453,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,377 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,029 shares of company stock worth $21,391,328. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in TransUnion by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,323,000 after acquiring an additional 650,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.