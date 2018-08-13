TransDigm Group (TDG) Price Target Raised to $365.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen raised TransDigm Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $357.02 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $4,296,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,975,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

