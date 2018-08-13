TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group opened at $357.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $377.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total value of $1,618,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $4,296,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,975,104. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.