TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $923.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total value of $1,618,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,975,104. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 800.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $356.03. 250,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $377.67. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

