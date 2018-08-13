Traders Sell Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Strength (LNG)

Investors sold shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on strength during trading on Monday. $24.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.29 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cheniere Energy had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Cheniere Energy traded up $0.72 for the day and closed at $63.54

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $234,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

