Tractor Supply (TSCO) Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

