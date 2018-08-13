Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.25 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Cormark lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.36.

TSE TD opened at C$77.39 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$63.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

