Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives C$83.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.36.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cormark upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th.

TSE TD traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,467. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$63.13 and a twelve month high of C$77.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of C$9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.25 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

