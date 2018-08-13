Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,118,411 Shares of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.61% of Magna International worth $122,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Magna International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 233,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 146.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of Magna International opened at $52.71 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

