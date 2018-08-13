TopBuild Corp (BLD) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NYSE:BLD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.43 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

