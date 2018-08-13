Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNXP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Brookline Cap M cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,313.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $170,237. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.05 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.