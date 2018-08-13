TMX Group (X) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.33.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X opened at C$87.30 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$64.81 and a 1-year high of C$89.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

In other TMX Group news, insider Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$606,841.80.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.