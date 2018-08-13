TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.77 ($27.64).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

