TiVo (TIVO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TiVo opened at $12.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.25. TiVo has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.36.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TiVo had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 602,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.