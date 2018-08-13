Tivity Health (TVTY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.41

News headlines about Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tivity Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3897282528585 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,987. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.