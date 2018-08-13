Titcoin Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $107,741.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,247.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.27 or 0.08604379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.02348113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003864 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001965 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.