Timbercreek Financial (TF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial opened at C$9.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$10.13 price objective on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

