Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse Group makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 89,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

