Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $24.79, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 80,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,398. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

