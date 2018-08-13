ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.70 ($32.21).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €20.37 ($23.69) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

