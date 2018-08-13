Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.55

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.55 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.09), with a volume of 6468924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.85 ($1.12).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective (up from GBX 140 ($1.79)) on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.65).

About Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

