THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get THL Credit Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,795. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in the United States dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes (Senior Loans).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.