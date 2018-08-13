TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXMD. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

TXMD opened at $5.25 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 225,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

