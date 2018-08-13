Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.48 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

