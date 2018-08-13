TETRA Technologies (TTI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,033. The stock has a market cap of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,880,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 923,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 685,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

