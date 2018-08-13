TETRA Technologies (TTI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,033. The stock has a market cap of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,880,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 923,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 685,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
