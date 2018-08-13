Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $2.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTurk, Kraken, HitBTC and Iquant.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00256780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00168045 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.06737366 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,080,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,407,140,346 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, QBTC, EXX, CoinBene, BigONE, UEX, CoinEx, Exmo, Trade By Trade, Huobi, fex, HitBTC, Kraken, Kucoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, IDAX, Poloniex, MBAex, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, Cobinhood, Gate.io, C2CX, LBank, ChaoEX, Kryptono, Liqui, FCoin, Bit-Z, BitForex, Bittrex, B2BX, Bibox, BitMart, Iquant, TOPBTC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

