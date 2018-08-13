Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $291.00 by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $291.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.31.

Shares of Tesla traded down $3.07, hitting $352.42, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 6,017,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 74,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 582,850 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,727 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 134,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

