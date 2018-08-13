Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$30.23 during trading on Friday. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.25. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $33.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $187,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $134,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

