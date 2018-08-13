Tenaris (TS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0450707451355 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Tenaris opened at $34.48 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

