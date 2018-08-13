Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $500,303.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 687,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,298 over the last ninety days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

