Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.11

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 11819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLK. Nomura upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,511,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,303,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 65,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 139,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

