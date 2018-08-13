Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.11

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 11819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLK. Nomura upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
