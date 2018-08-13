Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.47. Telefonica Brasil shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 99552 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.