Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.47. Telefonica Brasil shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 99552 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

