Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 128,448 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 319,114 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis opened at $92.23 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

