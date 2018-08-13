TD Securities Increases Enerplus (ERF) Price Target to C$21.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.46.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.63. The company had a trading volume of 613,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,944. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.04.

In other news, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$68,647.50. Also, insider Edward Mclaughlin sold 22,291 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total transaction of C$363,789.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,593 shares of company stock valued at $941,421.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.