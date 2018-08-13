TD Securities Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$135.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.22.

TSE:BYD.UN traded up C$6.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$123.41. 60,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$81.76 and a 52-week high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

