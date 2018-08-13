TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2,867.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. opened at $31.14 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

