TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,200 Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Childrens Place by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Childrens Place by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Childrens Place opened at $129.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. Childrens Place’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

