TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 80,771 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of Evertec opened at $24.35 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi bought 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,870.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.