TCP Capital’s (TCPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ For 2Q18, TCPC earned NII/share of $0.41, a penny above our estimate and well above the $0.36/share quarterly dividend. TCP has not earned less than $0.37/share since 2Q13. We regard the dividend policy as too conservative, but nonetheless respect TCP avoiding a situation where the dividend might have to potentially be cut. As a result, we don’t expect a base dividend increase unless credit spreads widen materially and for a sustained period of time.



 The company’s NAV/share decreased Q/Q to $14.61 from $14.90, largely as a result of four investments: Kawa Solar, AGY, Green Biologics, and Real Mex. These four investments had unrealized depreciation of $16.9 million combined during the quarter. Kawa drove the biggest portion of the total write-down at $6.1 million. The total unrealized depreciation on these four assets accounted for 82.5% of the quarter’s total unrealized depreciation.



 We expect NAV/share to stabilize and then improve as TCP has proven itself to be one of the best underwriters in the sector. We model TCP’s NAV/share to close 2018 and 2019 at $14.85 and $15.17, respectively, which would accordingly generate an economic return of 10.1% for 2018 and 11.9% for 2019.



 On 8/1/18, the acquisition of the platform by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK – NR – $478.95) announced in April was completed and the company was renamed BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.



 We are maintaining both our 2018 NII/share estimate of $1.57 and our 2019 NII/share estimate of $1.63. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $19 price target.”

Get TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of TCP Capital stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 8.22. TCP Capital has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.88.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.55%. research analysts forecast that TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.