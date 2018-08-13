Tapestry (TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.34.

TPR stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 83,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 342,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

