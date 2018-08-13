Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) vs. Endologix (ELGX) Head-To-Head Review

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -92.85% N/A -51.68% Endologix -40.92% -61.15% -12.23%

50.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Endologix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 15.27 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.40 Endologix $181.16 million 1.39 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -6.23

Endologix has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 8 0 2.89 Endologix 1 6 0 0 1.86

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Endologix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endologix is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endologix beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

