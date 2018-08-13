Talanx (TLX) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($46.28) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HSBC set a €40.20 ($46.74) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.02 ($44.21).

Shares of TLX opened at €32.18 ($37.42) on Monday. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 12-month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

