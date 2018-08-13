TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.77

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 77446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.26.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $3,525,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,916. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth $112,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 24.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth $2,770,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth $807,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

